NASA: A powerful solar storm hits Earth today, and it releases dazzling auroras

NASA revealed that a powerful solar storm will hit Earth today and its effect will be seen in the wonderful aurora borealis. Check out the details here.

The National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) has confirmed and issued a warning about the impact of a powerful solar storm on Earth today, which is March 28. According to the space agency, this powerful solar storm is expected to hit the Earth’s atmosphere above the United Kingdom. A solar storm occurs when the sun releases electromagnetic particles or solar flares from its surface. These streams of energy are released into space and turn into solar storms that sometimes have the potential to destroy all communications networks on Earth – from cell phones and satellites to power grids.

However, there is little inconsistency regarding the exact time when the solar storm will hit Earth. For its part, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a different time for the collision of the solar storm with the Earth. Based on NASA’s predictions of a collision between the solar flare and the Earth at midnight on March 28, while the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimated this would happen 18 hours earlier according to NASA’s predictions. Dr. Tamitha Skov, a famous space weather forecaster, shared the information about the solar storm a few days ago in her online forecast.

Tamitha tweeted about the upcoming solar storm and wrote in her tweet, “Fast or slow strike? Earth-bound #solarstorm on its way to Earth, but NASA and NOAA forecasts differ on when to impact. NASA says the collision will be near midnight March 28, but NOAA thinks 18 hours ago. Either way #aurora can reach mid latitudes! (sic)”

What will this solar storm hit the Earth?

She expected the solar storm to hit GPS and high-frequency radio reception and could cause some problems. Besides, the solar storm has caused spectacular auroras all the way down to mid-latitudes, especially in the areas near the UK. She also mentioned that the aurora borealis can be seen in areas like New Zealand and Tasmania in the Antarctic as well due to sufficient darkness in these areas.

Recently, she shared several photos of some gorgeous aurora borealis in these areas from her Twitterati. One tweet stated, “Best Aurora of the Year (so far) at Butchers Dam, Alexandra last night,” while another tweeted “Nice health squad growing in ND. See it on @NoDDAC_cameras… Oh by the way, that range is up in the north of MB. We We now hurry to the introduction that we discovered earlier.”