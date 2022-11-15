November 15, 2022

NASA removes the Artemis 1 lunar rocket for a November 16 launch despite the damage

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission will attempt a launch again.

Mission managers met on Monday (November 14) to discuss Artemis 1’s flight readiness Space launch system (SLS) missile and Orion spacecraft After minor damage caused by Hurricane Nicole, which was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, Thursday (November 10). Despite the fact that there is a set of buffer dam on Orion Damaged by strong winds During the storm’s descent, “There is no change in our plan for the launch attempt on the 16th,” Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said during a teleconference today (November 14).

