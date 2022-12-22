December 22, 2022

NASA’s Mars rover drops the first sample on Mars

December 22, 2022

Santa came early to Mars this year.

NASA agency perseverance task She dropped her first cache of precious rock samples on a sandbank Marsleaving behind a record of materials that a future mission could return to Land. It is an important moment in the search for life on MarsNASA officials said in a statement on Wednesday (December 21).

