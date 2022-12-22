The NASA InSight Mars Mission has ended after 4 years of listening to Martian earthquakes

NASA’s Mars Insight spacecraft is dead.

For months, task managers have been anticipating this Dust also accumulated on the lander’s solar panels, blocking the sunlight that the stationary spacecraft needs to generate power.

Insight, which He reached the surface of Mars more than four years ago Measuring the seismic vibration of the Red PlanetLast call was on December 15th. But nothing was heard during the last two contact attempts, and NASA announced Wednesday that it is unlikely to hear from InSight again.

“I feel sad, but I also feel very good,” Bruce Banerdt, the mission’s principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in an interview. “We’ve been expecting this to be over for some time.”

He added, “I think it was an amazing tour.”

InSight—the name is an abbreviation of the full name of the mission, Interior Exploration Using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport—was a diversion from NASA’s well-known probe missions, focusing on The mysteries of the inner depth of Mars instead of searching for water signs And the Possibly extinct life on the red planet. The $830 million mission aims to answer questions about the planet’s structure, composition, and geological history.