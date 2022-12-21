December 22, 2022

Russian space debris forces the space station to dodge and cancel the spacewalk

Cheryl Riley December 21, 2022 3 min read

NASA canceled a planned spacewalk at the last minute after a large piece of Russian space debris came dangerously close to the orbital outpost.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada were preparing to exit the Quest’s airlock International Space Station Early Wednesday (December 21) morning to install new solar arrays to improve the orbital site’s power system when the ground control team ordered them to stop work. Instead, the space station will perform an emergency maneuver to get out of the way of a hunk space debris This is on its way to getting dangerously close to the lab later today.

