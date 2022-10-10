October 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

rendering of odd helicopter vehicle against orangeish landscape

NASA’s Titan Dragonfly will land on a field of sand dunes and shattered ice

Cheryl Riley October 10, 2022 3 min read

NASA’s Dragonfly mission will land Saturn’s largest moon on a land of sand dunes and shattered ice rocks, according to a new analysis of radar images from the Cassini spacecraft.

Launched in 2027, Dragonfly is a helicopter that will arrive in 2034 and explore Titan From the air. Its range would be much greater than that of a wheeled rover, with Dragonfly being able to cover about 10 miles (16 kilometres) on each half-hour journey, According to NASA. Over the course of its two-year mission, it will explore an area hundreds of miles or kilometers wide. However, before taking to the skies on its own, Dragonfly must first reach Titan under a canopy, a smooth landing on frozen terrain hidden from easy visibility by the thicket. hydrocarbon Smog filling the atmosphere of the moon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ancient DNA discovered 1 million years ago in Antarctica: ScienceAlert

October 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

After 200 years, a fundamental puzzle in physical chemistry may have been solved: ScienceAlert

October 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The CAPSTONE team takes back control of the situation from the spacecraft – no longer stuck in space

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

‘SNL’ Skewers Tried Cheating Controversy, Ned Vollmer Exit

October 10, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA’s Titan Dragonfly will land on a field of sand dunes and shattered ice

October 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Spencer Strider signs six-year deal

October 10, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut before Amazon sale

October 10, 2022 Len Houle