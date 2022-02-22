February 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NATO says Russia is planning 'large-scale attack' on Kiev, warns of 'real danger' of all-out war in Europe

NATO says Russia is planning ‘large-scale attack’ on Kiev, warns of ‘real danger’ of all-out war in Europe

Frank Tomlinson February 23, 2022 3 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that there are all indications of this Russia He plans a “large-scale attack” on Ukraine and urges Moscow to reverse course immediately.

“We urge Russia in the strongest possible terms to choose the path of diplomacy. This is the most dangerous moment in European security in a generation,” Stoltenberg told reporters from Brussels.

“Every indication is that Russia continues to plan a large-scale attack on Ukraine,” he warned.

The White House announces the Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(Associated Press/Michael Probst)

The Secretary-General’s comments come just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognize independence From two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, I then ordered “peacekeepers” to enter the Donbass region.

Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO had “evidence” that Russian forces had already invaded Ukraine on Putin’s orders.

He has mobilized more than 150,000 troops along the Ukrainian borders in Russia and Belarus, as well as in occupied Crimea and Donbass.

“Moscow has now moved from covert attempts to destabilize Ukraine to overt military action,” the NATO Secretary General said. “Many units are deployed ahead in combat formations. They are out of their encampments in the field and ready to strike.”

Stoltenberg praised the immediate moves by countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States to target Kremlin-linked financial institutions, and said that NATO would continue to help Ukraine’s defense by providing military equipment and “continued financial support.”

A Ukrainian soldier stands at an observation post near the front-line village of Krymsky in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Saturday, February 19, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier stands at an observation post near the front-line village of Krymsky in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Russian forces have moved into eastern Ukraine, European officials say

See also  Russia sends hypersonic fighter jets to Syria for naval exercises - report

The United States and NATO have said they will not deploy forces in Kiev to deal with Russia militarily because Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

Member states surrounding Ukraine such as Romania and Poland received military support as thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Baltic states were deployed to protect against any possible Russian aggression.

In response to a reporter’s questions about growing fears of an “all-out war” in Europe, Stoltenberg warned, “there is a real danger.”

“Ukraine is a valuable partner, and we support them with military support and political support,” he said. “But when it comes to NATO allies, we offer absolute security guarantees. That is, we make absolutely clear that an attack on one ally will result in a response from the entire alliance – one for all, all for one.

“There is no room for miscalculation about our ability to defend all allies,” Stoltenberg added.

Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 18th Airborne Division board a C-17 as they deploy to Europe, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 18th Airborne Division board a C-17 as they deploy to Europe, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The NATO chief said it was still possible for Russia to reverse course by not invading Ukraine again and returning to the negotiating table.

“It is not too late not to attack, which is why we continue to call on Russia to step back, de-escalate, and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts,” Stoltenberg said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russia and Ukraine live updates and latest news

February 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

The US offers a limited initial response to Russia as it weighs tougher sanctions

February 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

What will risk the global economy if Russia invades Ukraine

February 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Pre-sale tickets for Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour start Tuesday

February 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Remains of ‘world’s largest Jurassic pterosaur’ discovered in Scotland | dinosaurs

February 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

MLB Rumors: ‘Faith Growing’ Freddy Freeman won’t re-sign with Braves after lockdown

February 23, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Persona’s sister series Soul Hackers will have a sequel in August

February 23, 2022 Len Houle