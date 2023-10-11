NATO will respond if deliberate damage occurs to the Baltic Sea pipeline – NATO President

[1/2] A view of the Balticconector pipeline as it is towed out to sea in Paldiski, Estonia in an undated photo taken in 2019. ELERING / Handout via REUTERS / File Photo Obtaining licensing rights

Damage to the pipeline and communications cables is being investigated

The pipeline and cable connect NATO members Finland and Estonia

Kremlin says damage ‘worrying’

The incident occurred just over a year after the Nord Stream bombings

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will make a “firm” response if the cause is proven to have been a deliberate attack, the NATO chief said. Gen. Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and communications cable was confirmed Tuesday after one of the two pipeline operators, Finland’s Gasgrid, noticed a drop in pressure and a possible leak Sunday night during a storm.

Helsinki said on Tuesday that the damage was likely caused by “external activity” and the cause was being investigated, raising concerns about regional energy security and sending gas prices higher.

“The important thing now is to find out what happened and how it could happen,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of the military alliance.

He added: “If it proves to be a deliberate attack on critical NATO infrastructure, this will of course be serious, but it will also be met with a united and resolute response from NATO.”

Location of the damaged gas pipe

The pipeline passes between Enko in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia, and crosses the Gulf of Finland, a part of the Baltic Sea that extends east into Russian waters and ends in the port of St. Petersburg.

Balticconnector is jointly operated by Estonian electricity and gas system operator Elering and Finnish gas transmission system operator Gasgrid, which each own half of the pipeline.

The operators said in a statement that planning and implementing pipeline repairs will take at least five months, and gas transportation operations are likely to resume at the earliest by April next year.

The Kremlin described the incident as “worrying” and said it was awaiting more information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a regular press conference on Wednesday that Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines were damaged due to an attack in the Baltic Sea, referring to an incident that occurred in September 2022.

Sunday’s accident came about a year after the larger Nord Stream gas pipelines, which cross the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany, were damaged by explosions that authorities said were caused by acts of sabotage.

The central issue will be how NATO will react if there is evidence of a state actor behind the damage to the Baltic Sea pipeline, said Henri Vanhanen, a research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

He added, “I think the big question in the long term is do we have a clear set of potential countermeasures to such (subversive) activities? What is deterrence?” He said.

The Finnish government said preparedness levels in critical infrastructure had been raised, with officials, including President Sauli Niinistö, given an overview of the situation at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

Pipeline ‘unilaterally withdrawn’

Estonian Defense Minister Hannu Pefkur told Reuters “it can be clearly seen that this damage was caused by a very strong force” with possible causes including “mechanical impact or mechanical destruction”.

The pipeline and communications cables run in parallel at a “large” distance from each other, according to cable operator Elissa.

Finnish authorities said the damage to the pipeline is believed to have occurred in Finnish waters, while the cable breach occurred in Estonian waters.

Finnish investigators said the incidents occurred “in the same time frame” early Sunday.

Estonian Navy Commander Juri Saska told public broadcaster ERR that the pipeline, which is covered in concrete for protection, looked as if “someone tore it from the side.” “The concrete has broken or peeled, especially at that point of injury.”

Grid operator Fingrid said in a statement that the damage to the pipeline and communications line would not affect Finland’s electricity system. Gas represents 5% of Finland’s energy needs.

The Balticconnector pipeline was opened in December 2019 to help integrate the region’s gas markets, giving Finland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania more supply flexibility.

