Nearly 75% of people believe tipping is out of control

If you think tip request screens appear in strange places, you're not alone.

Nearly 3 in 4 people believe tipping culture has gotten out of control, and more than half believe companies are replacing employee salaries with customer tips, according to a survey by the Foundation WalletHub.

The survey also found that 78% of respondents believe automatic service charges should be banned and half of respondents left gratuities due to social pressures.

“It's becoming an issue, and if this feeling of tipping fatigue reaches its peak, there could be negative outcomes for individuals who rely on tipping as their primary source of income,” said Courtney Norris, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management at Oklahoma State University. , said WalletHub. “People got fed up and stopped tipping altogether.”

Statistics show that people are tired of tipping

In 2023, USA TODAY Blueprint conducted a tipping survey that found tipping culture may be reaching a tipping point.

63% of respondents said that more places ask for tips, and 48% said they are tired of being asked to tip.

The September survey found that 52% of respondents were tipping more while 10% were tipping less.

“Companies should increase wages so that employees do not always think that tipping or receiving higher tips is the best way to make money in restaurants and bars,” Muzu Uysal, professor of hospitality and tourism management at the Isenberg School of Management – University of Massachusetts. ,” Amherst told WalletHub.

California is set to implement a law increasing the minimum wage at fast-food restaurants that have more than 60 locations nationwide.

“Tipd workers in states that have eliminated the minimum wage enjoy higher earnings, face less harassment at work, and are less likely to live in poverty.” According to Human Rights Watch.