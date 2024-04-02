The energy mogul lawyers at 5-Hour Energy will soon have some billable energy.

Via Benjamin Mullen from The New York TimesThe owner of Sports Illustrated magazine filed a lawsuit against Manoj Bhargava on Monday, arguing that he is owed $48.75 million in connection with the breakdown of the relationship between the two parties. Sports Illustrated And Arena Group, owned by Bhargava. Authentic brand group, which owns bad Property, also claims that Bhargava owes damages for the alleged trespass on the property bad Copyright and trademarks.

Minute Media recently took over Sports Illustrated And SI.com. This shift has created short-term anomalies, such as Albert Breer's NFL content Featured on the Athlon Sports website.

Athlon Sports. A name you probably haven't heard since buying an NFL season preview magazine at the grocery store. In the year 1998.

That will likely change soon, with Breer and others who previously worked at Arena Group moving to Minute Media and back to SI.com.

The whole thing is sad, both for those currently crowding in a game of corporate hopscotch and for those who remember when Sports Illustrated His presence was so strong that it seemed as if he would never fade from fame.