Netanyahu says that Israel will separate the Gaza Strip from Egypt, and will control the remaining borders of the Palestinian Strip

Palestinians, who abandoned their homes due to Israeli strikes and are living in tents, talk with an Egyptian soldier at the Rafah border in Rafah, Gaza on January 11, 2024.





CNN

—



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the border between Egypt and Gaza “must” be closed, a move that would give Israel full control over the Palestinian enclave's access to the world.

During a press conference, Netanyahu said Israel would not consider the war over until it closes the Philadelphia Corridor, a 14-kilometre strip of land that serves as a buffer zone on the border between Egypt and Gaza.

“We will destroy Hamas, we will demilitarize Gaza, and military equipment and other lethal weapons will continue to enter this southern outlet, so of course we need to close it,” Netanyahu said.

Egypt had previously warned Israel against launching military operations in the corridor, according to the Egyptian Al-Ahram Online website. The government news agency said, citing an unnamed source mentioned In October, it was deemed that any Israeli incursion into the Philadelphia Corridor would be seen as a violation of the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said today, Saturday, that Egypt is still in full control of its borders, in an interview with the Egyptian Sada El Balad TV channel: “Egypt is in full control of its borders and has full control over them, and these issues are subject to law and order.” “. He said: “The security agreements are between the countries concerned, so any talk in this regard is generally subject to scrutiny and is responded to with declared positions.”

Gaza is bordered by Israel on both sides, and its Mediterranean coast and airspace are subject to a strict Israeli blockade. Its border crossing with Egypt is in the city of RafahIt is the only crossing point not controlled by Israel, although it remains subject to limited access and lengthy Egyptian bureaucratic and security processes.

Israeli officials have not decided exactly how to proceed with closing Gaza's border with Egypt, according to Netanyahu, but doing so would mean renewed Israeli control of the enclave not seen in years and a blow to limited Palestinian sovereignty in Gaza.

Israel remained in control of the Gaza Strip until 2005, when it occupied it Withdrawal of troops and settlers. In 2006, Hamas achieved a surprising landslide victory in the Palestinian legislative elections – the last elections held in Gaza. The Armed Islamic Group, whose charter calls for the “wipe out of Israel,” has taken control of the Strip ever since.

But Israel never gave up its control over most of the coastal enclave. For nearly 17 years, Gaza has been almost completely isolated from the rest of the world, with severe restrictions on the movement of its residents. Smugglers have long resorted to the Strip's network of underground tunnels to bring in commercial goods, people and weapons, which is the main reason why Israel aims to isolate it from Egypt.

The long-standing blockade imposed by Israel has been severely criticized by international bodies, including the United Nations, which said in its 2022 report: a report The restrictions had a “profound impact” on living conditions in Gaza and “undermined Gaza’s economy, leading to high rates of unemployment, food insecurity and aid dependence.”

But Israel claims the blockade is vital to protect its citizens from Hamas — an argument that has gained strength since the armed group's devastating attacks on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks, Netanyahu's government declared a “total blockade” of Gaza and closed all its crossings, leaving Rafah as the only way to negotiate the delivery of basic humanitarian aid supplies such as food and water, and the evacuation of foreign nationals. In recent weeks, some aid has also been allowed into Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom border crossing, following intense diplomatic pressure from the United States and others.

But aid groups say it is still far from enough and warn against that The risk of famine increased For isolated Gazans if Israeli restrictions on imports continue.

During the three-month siege, more than 23,000 people were killed in Gaza, according to health authorities in the Hamas-controlled enclave. barely 70% The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report issued in December that among the dead were women and children.