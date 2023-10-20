New meta solution for users

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the dual account feature for WhatsApp.

Many corporate offices have adopted WhatsApp for their internal communications, appreciating its convenience and convenience. The challenge of distinguishing between personal and professional conversations has persisted for some time.

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg revealed a practical solution to this problem. He shared a post on Facebook that included a screenshot of the WhatsApp account switching feature, along with a comment anticipating the upcoming ability to manage two WhatsApp accounts within a single app on a person’s phone.

The caption on the post reads: “Switch between two WhatsApp accounts. You will soon be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app.”

according to facebook blog post, This feature is useful for switching between accounts – such as work and personal accounts – and now you no longer need to log out every time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place.

How to set up a second WhatsApp account for work or personal use:

To set up a second account, you’ll need a second phone number and a SIM card, or a phone that accepts multiple SIMs or an eSIM.

Simply open WhatsApp settings, tap the arrow next to your name, then tap Add Account. This will allow you to manage two separate accounts within the app.

Furthermore, you will have the ability to customize the privacy and notification settings for each of these accounts independently.

Warning for WhatsApp users:

In this blog post, the company also warned users, “As a reminder, use the official WhatsApp app only and do not download imitations or fake versions as a way to get more accounts on your phone. Your messages are safe and private only when using the official WhatsApp.”