NFL 2024 free agency: Kirk Cousins ​​to Falcons, Christian Wilkins to Raiders, and more news, reports and rumors

NFL free agency is here! Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports news and learn everything you need to know here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the movements mean from an imaginative perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions here.

When does the “legal manipulation” period begin?

The NFL's “legal tampering” period began Monday at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with licensed agents for players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players who are not represented by an NFLPA-certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, however no The head coach or other member of the technical staff.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm ET, which is also the start of the new NFL year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the most important free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schaub's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schaub's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, an increase of $30 million from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with a comprehensive look at the jump.

How much salary cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our NFL offseason primer, which goes over each franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend money.

Which players have received the NFL franchise tag?

Eight players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, including: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR; Larios Snead, Kansas City Chiefs CB; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers Edge; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S; Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars Edge; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB; and Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR