March 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NFL 2024 free agency: Kirk Cousins ​​to Falcons, Christian Wilkins to Raiders, and more news, reports and rumors

Joy Love March 12, 2024 6 min read

NFL free agency is here! Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports news and learn everything you need to know here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the movements mean from an imaginative perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions here.

When does the “legal manipulation” period begin?

The NFL's “legal tampering” period began Monday at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with licensed agents for players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players who are not represented by an NFLPA-certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, however no The head coach or other member of the technical staff.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm ET, which is also the start of the new NFL year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the most important free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schaub's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schaub's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, an increase of $30 million from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with a comprehensive look at the jump.

How much salary cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our NFL offseason primer, which goes over each franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend money.

Which players have received the NFL franchise tag?

Eight players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, including: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR; Larios Snead, Kansas City Chiefs CB; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers Edge; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S; Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars Edge; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB; and Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR

See also  Inside the Red Sox' Courtship of Rafael Devers, From the Santo Domingo Dinner to the Final Deal

He lives148 update

  • The Vikings have reportedly signed RB Aaron Jones

    Jones remains in the NFC North, which will allow him to get revenge on the Packers, who released Jones on Monday after seven seasons. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, The deal is for one year and $7 million.

  • Bills bring back DL DaQuan Jones

  • Sam Darnold joins Minnesota's QB room after Kirk Cousins ​​departs

  • The Jets get a better insurance policy at the backup QB spot

    Tyrod Taylor will be Aaron Rodgers' replacement in the 2024 season, NFL Network reports.

  • Protect Bryce Young at all costs.

  • The Bengals have reportedly changed their backfield

    Outside: Joe Mixon after seven seasons in Cincinnati, according to NFL Network Tom Pelissero.

    in: Zach Moss, former Colt, lands in Cincinnati on a two-year deal worth $8 million per year. ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • It's nice to see Will Lutz has jokes.

  • VIDEO: Details of a day of big trades for free agent RBs

  • Fantasy implications with RB Antonio Gibson headed to New England

  • Could Aaron Jones end up with a division rival after the Packers cut ties?

  • One pound in and one pound out for the Browns

  • 49ers continue to live on the edge (rushers)

  • The Seahawks are bringing back key DL Leonard Williams, according to reports

    Williams was Yahoo's No. 3 defenseman on the free agent market this offseason.

    The Seahawks traded for him midway through the season and are keeping him after a productive offseason.

  • Next franchise QB in New England? No, but Brissett is back!

    Jacoby Brissett began his career in New England. Now it is He reportedly returns on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

    The Patriots, of course, still have the No. 3 pick in the draft and are expected to get a QB.

  • The Dolphins have their obvious replacement at center

    Miami had already lost guard Robert Hunt earlier in the day, and with Connor Williams also set to hit free agency, the team had a major need on the interior offensive line.

  • The Jaguars' active day continues with another addition at CB

  • Former Giants RB Tiki Barber said what about Saquon Barkley?

    After Saquon Barkley left the Giants to reach a deal with the division-rival Eagles in free agency, former Giants star Tiki Barber appeared to be out. “You're dead to us,” Barber said of Barkley. Really, Tikki?

    Yahoo's Frank Schwab explains Barber's comment and Barkley's heated response

  • Top free agents remain on board

    According to Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's Top 25 Big Boards (numbered in overall order):

    4. Minnesota Vikings Edge Danielle Hunter

    5. Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams

    7. Washington Leaders CB Kendall Fuller

    14. Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

    15. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

    16. Dallas Cowboys OT Tyrone Smith

    17. Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons

    18. New England Patriots OT Trent Brown

    21. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

    22. Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen

    24. Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker

    25. Miami Dolphins CB Xavian Howard

