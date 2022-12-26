NFL Week 16 grades: Pirates’ Tom Brady got a “C” for Christmas win; Packers earn a “B+” for upsetting the Dolphins

The NFL officially turned into a winter wonderland in Week 16.

The league played eight games that started Saturday with sub-zero temperatures, a record for a single day. Things were so cold in Nashville that the Texans-Titans game was already delayed by an hour due to a power outage in Tennessee that was ordered due to the freezing cold.

The Panthers played the coldest home game in series history (20 degrees at kick-off), which was a 37-23 win over the Lions. The Ravens also had the coldest home game in franchise history (17 degrees), a 17-9 win over the Falcons. Not to be outdone, the Seahawks dealt with a temperature (12 degrees) It was the coldest in franchise history for any regular season game.

One game where the weather wasn’t an issue was in Minnesota, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal. The kick was the fifth longest winning field goal in NFL history. The Vikings are now 11-0 in one-scoop games this season, the most wins by score in a single season in NFL history.

So what kind of score do you get for winning a 61-yard field goal? Let’s go into the degrees of week 16 and find out.

On Christmas Sunday, the elements were much better as we saw Tom Brady come back again in the desert, Aaron Rodgers kept the Packers alive in Miami and Baker Mayfield put up a 50-pointer in Los Angeles.

If you’re looking for a deeper look into the Jaguars’ big win over the Jets that was played on Thursday, here’s a look at You can check it out here.

Tampa Bay 19-16 (OT) over Arizona State

Buccaneers-Cardinals Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Rams 51-14 over the Broncos

Broncos-Rams Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Green Bay 26-20 over Miami

Packers-Dolphins Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Minnesota 27-24 over the New York Giants

Degrees of Giants – Vikings by Jared Dubin (Do you love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Buffalo 35-13 over Chicago

Bills-Bears Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

New Orleans 17-10 over Cleveland

Saints-Browns Degrees by John Breech (Love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Carolina 37-23 over Detroit

Lions-Panthers Degrees by John Breech (Love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Baltimore 17-9 over Atlanta

Falcons-Ravens Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Kansas City 24-10 over Seattle

Seahawks-Chiefs Degrees by John Breech (Love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Cincinnati 22-18 over New England

Bengals-Patriots Scores by Tyler Sullivan (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Houston 19-14 over Tennessee

Texans-Titans Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

Dallas 40-34 over Philadelphia

Eagles-Cowboys Scores by Jeff Kerr (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)

San Francisco 37-20 over Washington

Leaders – 49 Degrees by Jordan Dajani (Love Degrees? Hate Degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Pittsburgh 13-10 over Las Vegas

Raiders-Steelers Scores by John Breech (Love scores? Hate scores? Let him know on Twitter.)