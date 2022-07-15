The 150th Open saw his debut rise to the top of the leaderboard as PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young stood two shots off the field after the opening round. Tying him with the lowest-ever first round record by a first timer at The Open, producer Wake Forest will be looking to finally enter the winner’s circle as he finished second on three different occasions this season.

Young will make his own as the 2014 Golf Champion of the Year, Rory McIlroy, who sat alone in second to enter round two on Friday. McIlroy is looking to win his first major championship since 2014 and break free from his still commendable top 10 positions that highlighted his first three performances of the season. While McIlroy is Young’s closest follower, Dustin Johnson jumped him atop the leaderboard after the morning session, sitting in the 9-under 36 hole. Johnson, Young, McIlroy and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler are among the big names at the top as the second round continues.

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods is neither at the top of the leaderboard nor in dispute. On the contrary, in fact, Tiger followed 6-over 78 on Thursday with 2-over 75 on Friday to sit 9 on the championship and miss the cut. Woods has not played over the weekend in back-to-back openers (2019) and back-to-back trips to St Andrews (2015), which he named his favorite golf course in the world. Tiger was torn during an emotional walk down the pass on Friday, although he didn’t stop while waving over the Swilcan Bridge, suggesting he’s likely to at least try to get back on the old path again before his career is over.

With a star-studded playing field, St. Andrews serves as a historical backdrop and the pressure to this is the main final of the year, the 150th Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardround 2 times tee and complete Open TV Schedule Coverage Guide.