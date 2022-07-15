The Oklahoma Sooners Football game got a commitment from back-to-back Rivals250 2023 team Daylan Smothers.

July 15, 2022

Oklahoma’s massive July continues to unfold as the Sooners snapped moments ago a commitment from Charlotte (NC) West Charlotte Competitors 250 running back Dylan chokes. The talented back chose the Sooners built largely on the back of his official visit to the June 3 barbecue and his relationship with the running coach. Demarco Murray.

Smothers, who has made official visits not only to Norman but also to North Carolina and Florida as well as some other unofficial visits to South Carolina and Pennsylvania, defends his Oklahoma trip and after it was over he was very explicit that the urgent would be his choice.

“The staff and technical staff are great there, especially the coach (Brent) Fifth(managed) and Murray,” Smothers said at the time. They are wonderful companions.

“(There is) a great opportunity (to go to Oklahoma). It was a great weekend.”

Smothers made his June visits to Florida on June 24 and seeing the Wolfpack on June 16. With this selection, he overtook offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, and Ohio, among many others.

That commitment is Oklahoma’s No. 15 for the 2023 class and No. 8 since June 27 as the Sooners keep rolling. It also fills out the 2023 running class for Murray when he joins the June commitment Caleb Hicks.

