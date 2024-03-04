Nikki Haley has no obligation to support Donald Trump after the Republican primaries

During an interview with NBC, broadcast on Sunday, March 3, the rival of the former tenant of the White House confirms that he is no longer bound by the commitment to support the billionaire if he loses during the primaries.

Just Donald Trump against everyone? With the former president of the United States dominating the Republican primaries, will he get the support of his rival, Nikki Haley, if she is nominated to challenge Joe Biden in the November presidential election? This Sunday, March 3 on NBCThe former ambassador believes he is no longer bound by the commitment he made before entering the race for the White House.

Challenging Donald Trump, Nikki Haley has pledged to support her camp's presidential candidate if he loses the primaries to the Republican caucus.

In all states where Republican primaries have already been organized, Donald Trump is more than likely to dominate his rival.

Donald Trump is leading the polls

For the first time this Sunday, Nikki Haley indicated that she could not support the former President of the United States. “I think I'll make whatever decision I want to make, but it's not something I think about,” he said.

“I've always said I have concerns about Donald Trump, and I've always said about Joe Biden,” said Nikki Haley, who is running a campaign against Republicans and Democrats.

According to the candidate, the Republican Party “is no longer” what it was at the start of the primaries. “It's Donald Trump!”

The former President of the United States, far ahead in the polls, managed to win the support of almost all the former candidates who challenged him: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramasamy, Tim Scott …

Donald Trump has won every race so far. His new victories in Missouri and Michigan on Saturday came three days before “Super Tuesday” on March 5, an important event during which 14 states hold simultaneous Democratic and Republican primaries. Democratic President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are almost certain to be nominated by their respective parties.