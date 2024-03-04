March 4, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The UN has warned that the war in Gaza will “lead to a more widespread conflagration”.

Rusty Knowles March 4, 2024 2 min read

UN Human Rights The High Commissioner, on Monday, March 4, at the Human Rights Council in Geneva (Switzerland), expressed his fears that the war in Gaza could lead to war. “To a much wider burst”. Results “In this magazine of powder” May be “Implications for all countries in the Middle East and many beyond”, Volger Turk added. Follow our live stream.

US Vice President calls for “immediate ceasefire”. “By measure of suffering”This ceasefire must last “At least for the next six weeks”Kamala Harris said. “This is what is currently on the negotiating table.”, she added. He also delivered the harshest criticism of Israel from a senior US official since the war began. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase aid flows. There are no excuses.”The Vice President of the United States assessed.

Speech in Cairo. Talks between Israel and Hamas resumed on Sunday during Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, subject to fresh deadly Israeli bombings, while the besieged Palestinian territory is threatened by famine according to the UN.

Pope Francis has called for “secure access” to humanitarian aid. “Every day I carry with pain in my heart the suffering of the people in Palestine and Israel because of the ongoing hostility”The pope made the announcement Sunday after the Angelus in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. “I encourage the continuation of negotiations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region so that all hostages can be freed. [israéliens] Released and returned to their agonizingly waiting loved ones, and the public [de Gaza] Urgently needed humanitarian aid can be safely accessed.”he added.

