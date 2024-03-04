The flight into the German army was an “attempt by the Russians to sow enmity”, condemns the US

In social networks, exchanges between German officials from Russia regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv, “This is an obvious attempt by the Russians to sow discord” Among Westerners, a White House spokesman condemned Monday, March 4. “We are not going to give in to this effort (…) We are all working together to support Ukraine”, said John Kirby. Follow our live stream.

Ukraine says it has not received funds raised by the EU. Ukraine's prime minister said on Monday that his country will receive no more than 16 billion euros in aid collected by Poland and the European Commission during two donor conferences in Warsaw in 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion. “These funds have been raised. According to our information, initially more than 10 billion euros [conférence] Secondly, more than 6 billion”, Denis Simikal said at a press conference in Kyiv. According to him, these funds “Furnished by Poland with European Commission to support Ukraine”. “We don't know what happened to these funds. How were they spent and what did they support? Ukraine got nothing.”The Head of Government continued.

Berlin denies summoning its ambassador to Moscow. The German ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to explain himself after exchanges between German officials regarding the supply of arms to Kiev were broadcast on social networks from Russia, they said. A charge Berlin denied a few hours later. “Our ambassador had a long-planned meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry this morning”, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told reporters. For its part, Moscow condemned “Direct Engagement” West in Ukraine.

Kyiv is pressuring the West to transfer frozen Russian assets to it. While its armed forces are fighting on the front lines, a new plea from Kyiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chymykal urged the West to transfer to his country 300 billion euros in Russian assets frozen since the conflict began. The goal: to prevent allied elections, particularly within the US and EU, from affecting support for kyiv.

“We await the American solution.” As a $60 billion (55.3 billion euro) aid package in the US continues to be blocked, kyiv faces a shortage of ammunition.“We are waiting for our essentials”President of Ukraine emphasized. Russia has lost fifteen military aircraft since the beginning of Februaryhe added. The more likely we are to shoot down Russian planes, the more likely we are to save Ukrainian lives.