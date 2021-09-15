Forty years later, a vibrant appeal to the National Assembly of Robert Patinder

Forty years after the end of the death penalty in France, former Justice Minister Robert Badinder issued an abolitionist petition on Wednesday, September 15th. “Global”. “I firmly believe that the movement for abolition will continue, and sooner or later it will succeed.”, Patinder was launched during a conference organized in the National Assembly to mark the 40th anniversary of the death penalty.



In a speech that lasted nearly half an hour, the former minister, 93, without standing and reading his notes, spoke with delegates, officials and civil society representatives. He wished to congratulate the then Socialist President Franசois Mitterrand, who was elected on a plan for this abolition, and the memory of his right-wing successor, Jack Chirac, who was included in the constitution.

But Robert Bodinder did not return to his speech at Boyce-Bourbon on September 17, 1981, and wanted to join “Endless Fighting”. 198 urging the United States to abolish the death penalty in the Three-quarters Act or, in fact, he considered it “The progress of this cause is beyond our expectations.”.

However, the states “Too powerful or maniac” Cite China, Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and continue to practice it. In the United States, executions still take place, however “Elimination march continues”. In Europe, only Belarus has not yet eliminated it, it shows “The Inseparable Link Between Dictatorship and the Death Penalty”, He pointed out.