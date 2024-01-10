Nintendo is “in deep conversation” with multiple studios for franchise games

According to a report from Games industryNintendo was exploring partnerships with new studios that would make games based on its IPs.

This in itself is nothing new. Nintendo's partnerships with third parties have been ongoing for many years, such as MercurySteam handling 2D Metroid, and WayForward handling Advance Wars versions of Converts, and even loaned the Zelda IP to Brace Yourself Games for Cadence of Hyrule. However, GamesIndustry reports that three studios are now in “deep conversations about creating games based on Nintendo's brands.”

The full excerpt says:

“I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners. Some of that has to do with publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time to time, but it is also looking for studios that can work on some of their intellectual property. Nintendo regularly works with teams Outside, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, MercurySteam, WayForward, and Grezzo.But the company is looking to add more to that list, and I know of three studios that are deep in the conversation about creating games based on Nintendo's brands.

GamesIndustry isn't offering any hints about which developers are in talks with Nintendo. But is there a particular partnership you'd like to see? Let us know in the comments.

