February 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nintendo releases the update for Switch (version 17.0.1), and here are the details

Nintendo releases the update for Switch (version 17.0.1), and here are the details

Len Houle February 20, 2024 2 min read
Image: Nintendo

After a system update in December last year, which brought the Switch's firmware to version 17.0.1, Nintendo has now quietly released another “no reboot” update.

This was it again Most notable is dataminer “OatmealDome” on social mediawhich shares a brief reminder that “no-reboot updates” don’t require you to restart your console or take any other action, and often only contain some “minor changes.”

This latest version has updated the Bad Words List, banned more phrases, and also blocked some other threats in Japanese. You can see the Full rundown here.

In Nintendo's original patch notes for version 17.0.1, Nintendo said it had resolved an issue with local connectivity for some software and as usual made some general improvements to system stability to enhance the overall experience. You can learn more in our previous article:

See also  Intel's 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and Z790 platform will be announced on September 27, and launched on October 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Overwatch 2 pro has been shockingly banned after cheating was discovered mid-game

February 19, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Don't be fooled by the Galaxy AI marketing for the Samsung Galaxy Buds

February 19, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

February 19, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Love and relationship horoscopes for February 20, 2024 | Astrology

February 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

It is noteworthy that the brightest object in the universe has been discovered, and it contains a black hole the size of 17 billion suns

February 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Pablo Sandoval's Giants Return Is Explained by Hilarious Farhan Al-Zaidi – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

February 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo releases the update for Switch (version 17.0.1), and here are the details

February 20, 2024 Len Houle