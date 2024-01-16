North Korea abolishes agencies managing relations with the South as Kim Jong Un cites hostility with his rival

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has eliminated key government organizations charged with managing relations with South Korea, state media reported Tuesday, as authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un said he would no longer pursue Reconciliation with his rival.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the decision to abolish the agencies handling dialogue and cooperation with the South was made during a parliament meeting on Monday.

The Supreme People's Assembly said in a statement that the two Koreas are now engaged in a “sharp confrontation” and that… It would be a huge mistake The North should view the South as a partner in diplomacy.

“The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the Office of National Economic Cooperation and the International Tourism Administration (Mount Kumgang), which were existing tools for dialogue, negotiations and cooperation (between the North and the South) have been abolished,” the group said. The northern government will take “practical measures” to implement the decision.

During a speech at the General Assembly, Kim blamed South Korea and the United States Raising tensions In the region. He said that it had become impossible for the North to seek reconciliation Peaceful reunification With the south.

He called on the association to rewrite North Korea's constitution at its next meeting to define South Korea as the “digital” country for North Korea. “One enemy country,” KCNA said.

The National Committee for Peaceful Reunification has been North Korea's main agency handling inter-Korean affairs since its establishment in 1961.

The National Economic Cooperation Office and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Administration were appointed to handle joint economic and tourism projects between the two Koreas during a short period of reconciliation in the 2000s. Such projects have been stalled for years as relations between the rival countries deteriorated over North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and are banned under UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea that have been tightened since 2016.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have reached their highest levels in years after Kim in recent months stepped up his weapons displays. The United States and its allies Seoul and Tokyo responded by boosting their joint military exercises, which Kim condemned as invasion rehearsals, and sharpening their nuclear deterrence strategies.

Some experts say North Korea may try to increase pressure in an election year in South Korea and the United States.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western maritime border with South Korea, prompting the South to conduct similar firing drills in the area. Kim has also made verbal threats, using a political conference held last week to define South Korea as North Korea's “main enemy” and threatening to threaten it. extermination That is if he is provoked.