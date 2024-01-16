World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024

13 minutes ago

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told an audience in Davos that China had proven itself “worthy of trust” and urged countries on “all sides” to treat each other sincerely, in an official translation of his speech provided by the World Economic Forum.

He said trust between countries had enabled globalization in past decades, but added that it had “eroded” recently.

Lee suggested five ways to rebuild confidence, and his first point was to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination. “In the face of global crises, fragmented and disconnected responses will only make the global economy more fragile,” he said.

He also called on countries to boost manufacturing to “keep supply chains stable and smooth,” as well as to cooperate in science and technology to allow innovation to “flow.” Green development and reducing the gap between developed and developing countries were his last points.

Li heads China's State Council, the country's top executive body.

-Lucy Handley