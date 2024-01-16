Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Duda reiterated his support for his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after peace formula talks in which Russia was not a party faltered.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday described Ukraine's refusal to cede territory to Russia in upcoming peace talks as “completely understandable.”

“It is not surprising that the Ukrainian authorities will not talk to him [Russian President] “Vladimir Putin today because they were clear from the beginning,” Duda told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick. “For me, as president of Poland, it is completely understandable. It is clear,” he said. A meeting of national security advisers on Sunday made little progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict after Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reiterated Kiev's firm commitment to the 10-point peace formula.

included in it the conditions Namely, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, including the territories seized during Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, as well as the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine. Duda, one of Ukraine's strongest allies and border neighbour, praised Kiev's steadfast position since the beginning of the war, and said that the conflict would not end until Moscow's complete withdrawal. For its part, Russia objected to such demands. “They attacked an independent, sovereign state, so I am not surprised that President Volodymyr Zelensky and those working with him are clear about the end of the war,” Duda said. He added: “The war will end when we expel the Russians from all occupied Ukrainian territories. This is clear to me.” See also Four killed in Russian village after local Ukrainian bombing says local governor Duda's comments were reflected in Latvian President Edgars Rinkević, who said he believed the West needed to change its position on its support for Ukraine.