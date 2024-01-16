January 17, 2024

Russia's neighbors support Ukraine's refusal to negotiate peace talks

Frank Tomlinson January 16, 2024 2 min read

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

soba pictures | Rocket Lite | Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday described Ukraine's refusal to cede territory to Russia in upcoming peace talks as “completely understandable.”

Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Duda reiterated his support for his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after peace formula talks in which Russia was not a party faltered.

