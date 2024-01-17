January 17, 2024

Air freight rates will rise as shipping companies enter survival mode

Frank Tomlinson January 17, 2024 2 min read

DHL Cargo aircraft are unloaded at Leipzig Halle Airport on February 28, 2014 in Leipzig, Germany. The soon-to-be-expanded center handles 2,000 tons of cargo, or 100,000 parcels and documents every working day. Up to 60 cargo planes land every weeknight.

Marco Brosh | Getty Images

Not only will Houthi attacks in the Red Sea lead to an increase in sea shipping, but air freight rates will also rise, with global trade flows increasingly disrupted.

In recent weeks, sea freight rates have soared by as much as $10,000 per 40-foot container, as container ships seeking to avoid attacks embarked on long detours around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, shifting more than $200 billion in… Goods away. A critical artery of trade.

