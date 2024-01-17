Hamas rockets raise controversy in Israel about the direction of the war

Hamas militants in the northern Gaza Strip fired at least 25 rockets toward a nearby Israeli city on Tuesday, renewing right-wing criticism in Israel of the government's decision to scale back some military operations in the war.

Hamas said in a statement that it targeted the Israeli city of Netivot, about six miles from the Gaza border. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the Israeli missile defense system or fell in open areas, and there were no immediate reports of casualties. But Israeli police said at least one building was damaged.

The attack highlighted Hamas' continued ability to threaten Israeli civilians with rocket fire despite more than 100 days of a devastating Israeli air and ground offensive aimed at destroying the group's military capabilities.

The rocket barrage also highlighted the competing pressures facing Israeli leaders: the widespread popular demand to crush Hamas, calls from right-wing politicians to be more aggressive in that campaign, pleas from the families of hostages taken by Hamas to make concessions to secure their return and worldwide outrage over the massacre. And destruction in Gaza.