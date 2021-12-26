Omigron: What is the symptom of this abnormality found only in children?

British doctor warns of new symptoms that could affect children. This was reported by The Sun on Friday, December 24, 2021. Descriptions.

Omigron is on everyone’s lips. While it was spreading rapidly in France, a British doctor wanted to warn of signs of variation that could affect children.

read more:

Is Omicron really less dangerous: what do we know about this variant that plays a problematic role

Psoriasis

In fact, as announced The sun, Friday, December 24, 2021, a general practitioner in London says he saw the presence of small children For psoriasis and, more specifically, for the Omigron variant when positive for Govit-19. Dr. David Lloyd said he found that 15% of young people were confirmed to be infected with Omigron. StainToploid still reports. Yet according to the doctor, the rash may be very large. But this is a worrying time, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

Beyond these dots and buttons, affected children will become very tired and complain of headaches and loss of appetite … Adult-like symptoms favorable to the Omigron variant.

Sweating at night

As a reminder, at a conference organized by the South African Ministry of Health, General Coach Unben Pillay confirmed that Omicron, although highly contagious, caused fewer serious cases. He also proposed A symptom that appeared with this new variant: night sweats. The latter can affect both children and adults. These do not have to be with the flu.

“We have seen a sharp increase in cases over the last ten days. So far, these are mostly mild cases, with patients with symptoms such as fever: dry cough, fever, night sweats, multiple body aches,” he told the conference. .

By definition, night sweats “Continuous episodes of excessive sweating”, Will take place at night. Therefore, a person who is prone to this type of physical event may wake up at midnight with sweat and nausea.

read more:

Omigran variant: What is this new symptom that appears at night?

Five different signs of delta variation To date, scientists have noted 5 different signs of delta variation : Erosion of the throat

Psoriasis (especially in children)

Muscle pain

Very tired

Sweating at night

Symptoms appear very quickly after 48 hours, but they are short-lived The sun.

read more:

Omigron: What are the first common symptoms of this variation that should worry you?