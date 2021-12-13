One photo was blown over 200 kilometers by the hurricane

About 210 kilometers when the crow flies, it separates two cities located in two different states, Dawson Springs and New Albany.

The story is dizzying. A family photo of a torn home from a hurricane hit the United States on Friday night, traveling more than 200 kilometers in the air, according to an American online account.

Katie Boston, who left her home in New Albany, Indiana, on Saturday morning, stared at this small black and white photo pasted on her car window.

In the picture, holding a baby girl in a striped dress, with the words “Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell, 1942” on the back, are all signs of a family photo.

“These are my paternal grandparents”

Katie Boston came up with the idea to post the snapshot on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, hoping to find its owners. His message, widely shared by the Internet community, allowed him to make contact with a family in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, which was partially destroyed by the power of the hurricane.

Swatsells, a member of the family, identified the photo and identified the occupants. “Aha. I thought she had traveled so far. These are my dad’s grandparents,” Cole Swatzel wrote on Facebook.

Katie Boston has announced that she will be returning her photo to the Swatsel family.