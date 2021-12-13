January 6 Trials The veil is removed when Trump’s term ends

Many books and a parliamentary committee are trying to shed light on Donald Trump’s last weeks, between the threat of coup and the civil war.

The delegation investigating the events at Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 is tightening its grip on former President Donald Trump and those close to him.

Last week, the Washington Court of Appeals ruled that Donald Trump could not obtain presidential privileges to prevent him from being sent to the White House’s liaison committee. Like other former collaborators, his former chief executive, Mark Meadows, has been threatened with criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate with the commission.

Members of parliament have already questioned 300 witnesses. At the center of their investigation is Donald Trump’s maneuvers to change the outcome of the November 2020 election and may be a coup attempt.

Here’s what we know about these important weeks.

Trump firmly believed he could stay in the White House

The rejection of the results of the November 3 referendum gave Joe Biden victory, not only a failed flirtation, but an essential element of a strategy to retain power. It soon focused on Vice President Mike Pence’s certification of election results before Congress, which in principle is merely formal.

Since mid-December, attorney John Eastman has drawn up a precise plan for Donald Trump to exploit loopholes in the election counting law and prevent him from coming to Joe Biden’s White House.

Under pressure, Mike Pence consulted with George W. Bush’s former vice president, Don Quell, who promised he had no legal recourse and would have to testify to Joe Biden’s success. According to the book “Perry” by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Mike Pence said, “You can not imagine what my situation is like.”

On January 5 and 6, a strategic faction of advisers, including far-right theorist Steve Bannon, set up a “battle room” at a Washington Palace. Their contacts with the White House took place frequently.

At the CIA, at the Pentagon, fear of coup

Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat has raised fears that he will use the military to stay in power. The idea that he could start a war for the same purpose was cold to military and intelligence officials.

The book “Beryl” is about a conversation between CIA President Gina Hasbell and Chief of Staff Mark Mill shortly after the November 3 election. “We are going straight to a conspiracy instigated by the right. This is pure madness,” the spy boss would have said.

The dangers of war

Like “Beryl,” ABC Channel journalist Jonathan Carlin’s book “Betrayal” provokes Donald Trump’s plans for an attack on Iran in the last weeks of his decree and the difficulty of his advisers and ministers in preventing him. New Secretary of Defense Chris Miller.

China has also been concerned about the unpredictability of the US president during these uncertain weeks. So much so that General Millie decided to call his Chinese envoy at the end of October to reassure him and prevent Chinese concerns from building a military apparatus. “I want to assure you that the US government is stable,” he told General Li Jucheng. “We are not going to attack you or take military action against you.”

Testimonial Trump

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill, several Republican officials, including members of the government, explored constitutional ways to oust Donald Trump.

In vain. Mike Pence finally testified to Joe Biden’s victory on the night of January 6-7, when the attackers were expelled from the Capitol and peace returned to the federal capital. But he has refused to consider institutional mechanisms that could oust the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later called on Mark Millie to stop pressing the “unstable president” nuclear button. The conversation she immediately made public. “Nuclear buttons are safe,” the general replied, according to Beryl. “I assure you it will not happen.”

General Millie then summoned top US officials. He looked into their eyes and asked them to submit any orders of Donald Trump before him.