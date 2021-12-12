The hurricane devastated five states, killing at least 94 people

This “One of the worst hurricanes” In the history of the country, US President Joe Biden lamented. He called their destruction “Unimaginable tragedy”, In the addressed message On Twitter. From Friday, December 10 to Saturday, December 11, at approximately the same time, about twenty hurricanes passed over five states in the south-central United States: Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

The series of hurricanes destroyed almost everything in its path, killing at least 94 people and leaving dozens missing. Joe Biden assured that Washington is currently working with the governors of the affected states “Survival Search and Damage Assessment”. Francinefo invites you to look at the scale of the disaster in pictures.

In Kentucky, dozens of people died and the city was devastated

The state was hit by the longest hurricane ever recorded in the United States at a distance of 200 miles (320 kilometers). At least 80 people have been killed in the state alone, Governor Andy Bezier said Sunday. He said he feared the death toll could be more than 100 or even that “The number is increasing significantly”.

The epicenter was reported below the ground in Mayfield, a city of 10,000 people. Looks like the heart of the city “To the pile of matches”, Mayor Kathy O’Nan described on CNN.

Churches, courthouses, fire stations … many buildings located in the center of the city were completely or partially destroyed. Everywhere, houses were burned, metals were twisted, vehicles overturned, and trees and bricks scattered in the streets.

“Let there be a bomb next to us”, Alex Goodman, who lives in Mayfield, told AFP after an attempted night in darkness and pain.

The Amazon warehouse collapsed on staff

At least six people have been killed in a landslide at an Amazon-owned warehouse in Edwardsville. “We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleagues there and our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.Amazon boss Jeff Bezos responds, On Twitter.

Views from # Edwardsville, IL – about 15 miles east #StLouis – Where a Amazon The warehouse area collapsed due to severe weather last night. The storms created a hurricane that hit the facility, and now there is no official word yet on whether it has officially killed at least two. pic.twitter.com/PTFYE0tWZk – ையbrianmmunoz December 11, 2021

Most of the roof of the building was torn down while these victims were working, while one of the walls in the warehouse collapsed. Of the hundred or more people who were there, only forty-five were able to get out, firefighters said. Rescue crews continued the search on Sunday.

In Tennessee, thousands of people without electricity

Hurricane 15 to 18 hit central Tennessee, killing four people The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Fox17 Channel. Two were killed in Lake County, one in Opian County and one in Shelby County.

Tornado out in Tennessee: Emergency management officials say Hurricane 15-18 struck midway, with one man fitting an elderly woman under his mobile home as he tried to escape. https://t.co/bLvvIum1zy – FoxNashville (FOXNashville) December 11, 2021

Hundreds of homes were also affected in Seetham County on Saturday morning. Large power outages have left more than 132,550 people across the state, most of them in Davidson County with more than 80,000 power outages.

# Nashville # Hurricane # Tennessee These photos did not adequately show the full extent of the damage. Direct power lines fell, almost all tees on the shore of the lake were ripped up / down pic.twitter.com/Zt8EU8BrBQ – Angarat Irving (@ pilipala1973) December 11, 2021

In Arkansas, residents are trapped in their nursing home

The government mourns the deaths of two victims of Hurricane Violence that struck buildings in the cities of Monet and Leachville, where buildings collapsed during bad weather. According to AccuWeather.

Monster wedge # Hurricane After going through Monette, AR this evening. Reports of casualties. TN, hurricane continues on long trail near Hickman accuweather pic.twitter.com/owIWUmOucu – Reed Timmer (eReedTimmerBattery) December 11, 2021

One of the dead was living in a nursing home in Monet, Craighead County. At least 20 people were trapped and five were seriously injured, according to Region 8 News. Facility caretakers protected residents from littering with their bodies, reports said The Washington Post.

Confirmed: Monette Manor, a nursing home in Arkansas, was hit hard by a massive hurricane and collapsed with patients. Docs / RNs seek help. pic.twitter.com/g3HDyYy7bX – Ellen Bacca (ellenbacca) December 11, 2021

In Missouri, a deadly hurricane swept across the highway

At least four people were killed and at least 11 were injured in what became known as the hurricane on Friday ABC17news. Major damage was caused when two drivers were killed, including on a highway near Cartersville.

In Bemiskot County, a child died in the rubble of her home and in St. Charles County, a woman lost her life in her home. Rescue workers rescued the horses trapped in the collapsed shed.