French aid arrives in Terna, hit by Hurricane Daniel

It was in this city in the east of the country that thousands of lives were lost in the floods caused by Storm Daniel. LAccess to the disaster area is very difficult after the destruction of roads and bridges in Terna area. “Two planes arrived from France” with “40 tons of medical equipment”And third “in progress”. what “Set up a small maternity ward” And “Perform Surgeries”. “About fifty firemen” Also came from France.

A little earlier in the morning, Tamer Ramadan, one of the heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Cross Societies, he promised. “DWe hope to find more people Alive”, declines to give an estimate. But, according to Terna Meyer, the storm may have killed 20,000 people.