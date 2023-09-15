LIVE – War in Ukraine: Authorities order evacuation of civilians in Kherson region

Russia said it destroyed five Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea between Wednesday and Thursday, as well as several aerial drones in the annexed Crimean peninsula, with no casualties reported so far. “On Thursday at 5 am local time (4 am in Paris), the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Black Sea Navy patrol boat ‘Serguye Kotov’ in the Black Sea using five naval drones,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. telegram.

All five devices were destroyed by fire from the Russian ship, the ministry added, without providing information on possible damage or casualties. “Sergueï Kotov” has already been targeted by Kyiv on at least two occasions this summer, according to Moscow. On Wednesday evening, Russian defense said they had destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea without targeting them. The same source also said that the same morning, it destroyed three identical vehicles that attempted to attack boats from the Russian Navy.

Also, on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, “air defense assets destroyed eleven aerial drones” early Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, without reporting any possible injuries or damage.