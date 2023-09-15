September 15, 2023

EU ends import restrictions on Ukrainian grain, ignores Hungarian and Polish action

Rusty Knowles September 15, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: A wheat field near the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, August 2023. Anatoly Stepanov/AFP

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the US on September 21 to meet Joe Biden. National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan has confirmed that he will travel to the White House for further discussions with the US President. It was his second visit to the White House since the start of the war.
  • EU ends import restrictions on Ukrainian grain The European Commission is ending a ban imposed by Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania to protect their farmers, in exchange for Kiev’s pledge to take measures to control the influx of grain.
  • “Kim Jong-un arrives by train at Komsomolsk-on-Amur railway station”Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday morning, the governor of the Khabarovsk region welcomed him, Interfax news agency reported. The North Korean leader later visited the aircraft factory of manufacturer Sukhoi, where the Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets are manufactured, TASS reported. Interfax, for its part, reported that the North Korean official plans to visit a company that produces aircraft. “Military and Civil Equipment”.

