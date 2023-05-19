May 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS

Len Houle May 19, 2023 2 min read

New York (CNN) OpenAI makes it easy for many people to access ChatGPT.

OpenAI on Thursday announce Free ChatGPT for iOS users launched in the US, with plans to roll it out to other countries soon.

The launch comes six months after OpenAI first released ChatGPT online to the public. The release quickly sparked a new AI arms race in the tech industry to develop and deploy tools that can generate compelling written works and images in response to user prompts.

It also comes in the same week as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s presentation Testified before Congress on the dangers that artificial intelligence may pose to society, describing the current boom in technology as a potential “printing moment” but one that requires preventive measures.

The new ChatGPT implementation has the same capabilities as the web version of the viral chatbot, and could help boost its popularity. With the app, users will also be able to send voice messages through their phone’s microphone, rather than just typing them in. Users can also sync their history across devices.

Those who pay $20 per month to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus will get additional benefits on the app, including access to GPT-4 capabilitiesthe release of the next generation of technology that underpins the tool.

OpenAI plans to release an Android version next, according To the company’s CTO Mira Moratti.

See also  France bans gaming tech jargon in an effort to preserve language purity | France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The first real leak of the Pixel 8 Pro appears to be from Google itself

May 18, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Blizzard is canceling the long-awaited PvE Hero mode from Overwatch 2

May 18, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Google will use the new AI models for ads and to help creators on YouTube

May 18, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Fierce Oak Hill Daunts PGA Championship Field, with more to come

May 19, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS

May 19, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Japanese stocks rose to their highest levels since 1990 as the G7 meeting took place

May 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The United States and the Group of Seven unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

May 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson