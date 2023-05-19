OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS

New York (CNN) OpenAI makes it easy for many people to access ChatGPT.

OpenAI on Thursday announce Free ChatGPT for iOS users launched in the US, with plans to roll it out to other countries soon.

The launch comes six months after OpenAI first released ChatGPT online to the public. The release quickly sparked a new AI arms race in the tech industry to develop and deploy tools that can generate compelling written works and images in response to user prompts.

It also comes in the same week as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s presentation Testified before Congress on the dangers that artificial intelligence may pose to society, describing the current boom in technology as a potential “printing moment” but one that requires preventive measures.

The new ChatGPT implementation has the same capabilities as the web version of the viral chatbot, and could help boost its popularity. With the app, users will also be able to send voice messages through their phone’s microphone, rather than just typing them in. Users can also sync their history across devices.

Those who pay $20 per month to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus will get additional benefits on the app, including access to GPT-4 capabilitiesthe release of the next generation of technology that underpins the tool.

OpenAI plans to release an Android version next, according To the company’s CTO Mira Moratti.