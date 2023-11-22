OpenAI is bringing back Sam Altman as CEO days after he was fired



Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI, the startup said early Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. This move comes after tremendous pressure from employees and investors on the board of directors Deposed He had it less than a week ago.

Former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join OpenAI’s board of directors, the Microsoft-backed startup said, with Taylor serving as chairman. Adam D’Angelo, co-founder and CEO of question-and-answer startup Quora, will remain on the board.

“We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you very much for your patience during this matter,” OpenAI said in a statement. Share X.

On Monday, hundreds of employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter stating that if the board did not resign and reinstate Altman, the overwhelming majority would move on to work with him at Microsoft.

Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman will join Microsoft to form a new AI lab, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an X post on Monday.

This followed the announcement late Sunday that OpenAI had appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as Altman’s interim replacement. Originally, the board said Mira Moratti, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, would take on the role, but she quickly joined the procession of employees clamoring for Altman’s return.

“Thanks to the new board and w satya’s support, I look forward to returning to openai and building on our strong partnership with msft,” Altman wrote in his own post on X.

Nadella praised the changes OpenAI has made to its board of directors Share X.

“We believe this is the first essential step on the path toward more stable, informed and effective governance,” Nadella wrote. “Sam, Greg, and I spoke and agreed that they have a key role to play alongside the OAI leadership team in ensuring that OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

A quick return for Altman began to look like a possibility on Saturday as news emerged that a group of prominent investors, including Microsoft, Tiger Global, Thrive Capital and Sequoia Capital, had been working to reverse the board’s decision since the previous day. None of these companies had board seats, and the decision was not made known to them.