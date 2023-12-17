Over Two Hundred People Sick After Dining at Raleigh Restaurant, Possible Norovirus Outbreak – WSOC TV

RALEIGH — Hundreds have fallen ill after eating at Sushi Nine in Raleigh — possibly from norovirus, our partners at WTVD a report.

Two hundred and forty-one people said they got sick after eating at the restaurant. Everyone ate at Sushi Nine between November 28 and December 5.

WTVD He said health officials spoke to 170 customers and requested stool samples to confirm whether the illness was norovirus. Only three people said yes, but they all came back positive.

The first person reported illness in Wake County on December 1, WTVD He said.

