Over Two Hundred People Sick After Dining at Raleigh Restaurant, Possible Norovirus Outbreak – WSOC TV

RALEIGH — Hundreds have fallen ill after eating at Sushi Nine in Raleigh — possibly from norovirus, our partners at WTVD a report.
Two hundred and forty-one people said they got sick after eating at the restaurant. Everyone ate at Sushi Nine between November 28 and December 5.
WTVD He said health officials spoke to 170 customers and requested stool samples to confirm whether the illness was norovirus. Only three people said yes, but they all came back positive.
The first person reported illness in Wake County on December 1, WTVD He said.
The virus is highly contagious, causing people to become ill soon after coming into contact with a contaminated or infected person, food, or surface.
[ ALSO READ: What are the symptoms of the ‘stomach flu’ spreading around the country now? ]
Sushi Nine voluntarily closed the restaurant on December 5 for a deep cleaning. The restaurant reopened three days later.
WTVD Reports indicate that Wake County is continually investigating to identify all sources of exposure. According to officials, customers ate several different items on the menu, so it is not clear what food led to the outbreak.
No one else has reported being infected with the disease since the restaurant reopened. WTVD He said.
People who visited Sushi Nine between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 and became sick should call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029.
[ ALSO READ: Rise in respiratory virus symptoms sends more people to the ER ]
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the following symptoms of norovirus:
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- stomach pain
- nausea
- headache
- Fever
- body aches
- drying
Ways to avoid contracting the virus and others like it include:
- Wash your hands with soap and water often for 20 seconds or more. Hand sanitizer doesn’t have much effect when it comes to norovirus.
- Wash fruits and vegetables well and cook clams and clams well.
- Clean and disinfect your kitchen and other surfaces regularly, especially if the person is sick.
- Try not to make or handle food when you are sick. After symptoms disappear, wait two days before providing health care to others or preparing food.
- Wash clothes or other items immediately if someone is sick and using them.
To learn more about norovirus, click here.
(Watch below: 5 West Nile virus cases reported in North Carolina)
This browser does not support the video component.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
The NHTSA chief who led the Tesla Autopilot investigation is stepping down
How much to tip delivery drivers, servers, hairdressers, valet parking, and more
Planes narrowly avoid a head-on runway crash in Colorado after the pilot made a last-second move