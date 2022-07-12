Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific advances, and more.





CNN

–



July’s full moon, Buck’s Moon, may light up the sky on Wednesday in an especially big way.

The full moon back will appear from Tuesday morning to early Friday, according to NASA. It will peak on Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. ET, but it won’t be fully visible in North America until moonrise. For those who take a peek, it may appear larger and brighter than the other 2022 moons because it is a supermoon.

Although there is no single definition of a “super moon,” the term usually refers to a full moon that can stand out the most because it is within 90% of its closest orbit to Earth. Pac Moon is the giant moon that will approach Earth this year, according to Old farmer’s calendar.

The clearest views of the July full moon in the United States will be on the West Coast, the Great Plains and the Midwest, Jennifer Gray, a meteorologist at CNN said. A cold front will move into the southeastern United States on July 12 and 13, potentially causing thunderstorms and rain across the region. She added that parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado are also expecting thunderstorms early this week.

“Unlike some astronomical events, there is no (situation) you have to consider this moment or you will miss it,” said Noah Petro, head of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory. “There really isn’t a moment you should look at to make the most of the full moon. If it’s overcast and you don’t want to be outside, go to one of the next nights.”

To get the clearest views of the moon, Petro recommended avoiding areas surrounded by tall buildings and dense forests. Farmer’s old calendar calculator It can help you find out what time the moon rises and sets in your location.

This full moon is popularly known as the Buck’s Moon because male deer, or bucks, fully grow their antlers in July, according to the old farmer’s calendar. The antlers shed and grow again each year, becoming larger as the animals age.

The July full moon is known by some other names.

Tlingit people refer to the salmon moon, as the fish often returned to the Pacific Northwest Coast around this time and were ready for harvest. For western Abenaki, it’s the Thunder Moon, referring to frequent thunderstorms during this time of year.

In Europe, the July moon is often called the hay moon for the June-July cannabis-making season, according to NASA.

The full moon of July corresponds to the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain festival of Guru Purnima, a celebration of clearing the mind and honoring spiritual and academic teachers.

For Petro and other space enthusiasts, this moon is nicknamed the Apollo 11 moon. Apollo 11 was the first mission to put humans on the moon. The mission began on July 16, 1969, and landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

There will be five more full moons in 2022, according to Old farmer’s calendar:

• August 11: Sturgeon Moon

• September 10: Harvest Moon

• October 9: Hunter’s Moon

• November 8: Beaver Moon

• December 7: Cold Moon

These are the common names associated with the monthly full moons, but the significance of each may vary across Native American tribes.

There will be another total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but blocks only some of its light. Make sure to wear the appropriate eclipse glasses to view the solar eclipse safely because sunlight can damage the eyes.

A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to those in Greenland, Iceland, EuropeNortheast Africa, Middle East, West Asia, India and western China. This partial solar eclipse will not be visible from North America.

A total lunar eclipse will also be visible to those in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America on November 8 between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET, but the moon will set for those in the eastern regions of North America during that time.

check the Remaining meteor showers Which will peak in 2022:

• Aquariid South Delta: 29-30 July

• Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31

• Perseids: August 11-12

• Orionids: October 20-21

• South Torres: 4-5 November

• North of Torres: November 11-12

• Leonids: 17-18 November

• Geminids: December 13-14

• Ursids: from December 21 to 22

If you live in an urban area, you may want to drive somewhere where the city lights aren’t scattered for the best view.

Look for an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight. Give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes – without looking at your phone or other electronic devices – to adjust to the darkness so that the meteors are easier to spot.