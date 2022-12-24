December 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Pelosi mocked her wishes for a “happy Schwanza” for Americans during her final speech as Speaker of the House: “Shawarma?”

Frank Tomlinson December 24, 2022 2 min read

Twitter questioning the Speaker of Parliament Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.On Friday, he wished people “happy chwanzaa” instead of “kwanzaa” during closing remarks to the House vote on the “omnibus” spending bill.

After the 4,155-page bill costing $1.7 trillion passed the House of Representatives on Friday, Pelosi decided to close the congressional session by wishing happy holidays to the many different groups that celebrate this time of year, including one that doesn’t exist.

In her signature—which she claimed “will likely be my last speech as Speaker of the House”—Pelosi said, “I go back to the balance of my time and wish everyone a Happy, Healthy, and Safe New Year. Happy Holidays. Happy Christmas. Happy Xwanza. Happy Hanukkah.”

The most prominent of the republican explosives is spending the bill on the external borders instead of America

Nancy Pelosi accidentally wished people “happy chwanzaa” on the floor of the House on Friday.
(screenshot/Twitter)

Emphasizing that she respects all major holidays this season, she added, “Whatever you celebrate, be safe! Thank you, Mr. Speaker.” Although many Twitter users focused on “Shwanza” and made fun of Democratic Party leader for that.

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price shared the 17-second clip on Twitter, tweeting: “Pelosi finished her last speech as Speaker of the House by wishing everyone Merry ChristmasHappy Hanukkah and “Happy Shwanza”.

Price then updated the classic Christmas line to reflect Pelosi’s misstep. “Happy Xwanzaa everyone and have a good night,” he wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk attacks Schumer, McConnell after Twitter poll shows opposition to Bill Omnibus: ‘People have spoken’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by her husband, Paul Pelosi, as they attend her portrait unveiling in the Statue Room of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by her husband, Paul Pelosi, as they attend her portrait unveiling in the Statue Room of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

See also  Judge asks the Biden administration whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should enjoy immunity from civil lawsuits

“Oh my God,” columnist Rusty Weiss tweeted in The Political Insider. Said Schwanza.” If one day Trump says he’ll be on a 24/7 news cycle with riots in the streets.”

Writer and director Cynthia Ritchie spread holiday cheer with congratulations on the new season, tweeting, “Happy Xwanza everyone.”

Conservative influencer ALX tweeted, “Happy Shwanza from Crazy Nancy!”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Conservative news publisher The Truth Gazette wrote: “In her final speech as speaker, Crazy Nancy wishes you ‘Happy Schwanza’.”

Shane Smedley, author, filmmaker and US Air Force veteran, noted that “Shwanza” made him think of something else. “Shawarma?” Asked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D, seated, left, is joined by her husband, Paul Pelosi, as they listen to praise from former House Speaker John Boehner, right, during the unveiling of her portrait in Washington's State Capitol Hall. Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seated left, is joined by her husband Paul Pelosi as they listen to praise from former House Speaker John Boehner, right, during the unveiling of her portrait in the Stateroom of the Washington Capitol. Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Gabriel Hayes is an associate editor at Fox News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Charles Soubrage: French serial killer “The Serpent” released from Nepalese prison

December 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Russia is looking to buy stranded planes from Western leasing companies

December 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

China is changing how it counts Covid deaths as crematoriums fill up

December 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Chris Pratt beekeeper buzzes about being stung in the eye as she replies: ‘Leave the bee saving to me’

December 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Three giant asteroids will collide with Earth on Christmas Day

December 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

No. 2 OT transfer Dillon Wade follows Montgomery to Auburn

December 24, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Tim Cook reveals that iPhones use Sony camera sensors

December 24, 2022 Len Houle