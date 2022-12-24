SEA Airport Traveler Update: December 23, 2022

This page will be updated with information on the effects of winter weather on operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The SEA Snow team does everything they can to keep the runways clear of planes and moving safely for you. Watch this page and check out the resources below to stay up to date on airport operations.

Status updates

Dec. 23 at 7:45 p.m

As temperatures continue to rise, we expect to return to near-normal operations tomorrow, December 23rd. Please ensure you continue to check with your airlines prior to departure for the airport and follow up directly with them regarding any delays, cancellations or rescheduling.

Dec. 23 at 3:40 p.m

Another runway (16R) is now open… making 2 (of 3)! Airlines are working hard to get their planes out safely. We appreciate the help of all teams in these difficult circumstances. As always, remember to check with your airlines before heading to the airport!

December 23, 11:25 a.m

We’re continuing to keep the runway (16 liters) and adjacent runways ice-free while our snow crews work to clear the ice and keep things safe. We’ve seen some take-offs/landings with airline operations flowing in and out. We will be working on more runways as the weather gets warmer and better. Please be sure to check with your airline.

Dec. 23, 9:30 a.m

The crew continues to work to clear the airport of snow. Thanks to our teams for keeping things safe!

Dec. 23, 7 a.m

Currently one runway (16 litres) has been opened after de-icing. They are limited operations and will still be weather dependent because safety is always the main priority. Travelers should continue to monitor their flights and stay in touch with airlines.

Dec. 23, 5 a.m

The runways are currently closed indefinitely due to freezing rain and high temperatures. Crews remove snow from roofs as quickly and safely as possible. Safety is the top priority before the runways reopen. Be sure to check with your airlines for more updates on your specific flight.

Dec. 22, 5 p.m

We are watching forecasts closely. We are ready for the upcoming winter weather. SEA’s driveways and driveways have been treated with a de-icing agent in anticipation of cold weather and the possibility of freezing rain. Check with your airline for specific flight information.

Dec. 22 at 3:45 p.m

We’re Ready For You – Are you ready to take off? Here are some SEA suggestions for speeding up your vacation trip:

Arrive early! Allow extra time if you are standing in the airport garage or checking bags

Download or update a file flySEA app – It has live wait times at security checkpoints!

Use SEA Spot Saver to reserve your spot in the TSA line

Simplify your security experience – don’t pre-wrap your gifts (we have free wrapping available in our central terminal)

If possible, limit your checked bags

Take more Travel tips here.

Dec. 22, 2022, 9:30 a.m

TSA security checkpoints currently experience long wait times. Please get to the airport early and check out flySEA app Up-to-date waiting times at checkpoints. The staff will guide you to the fastest line. If part of the Trusted Flyer Program, please use your designated route and checkpoint for screening. Lines may extend to the parking garage if needed for spacing, so prepare for cold temperatures while you wait.

Dec. 21, 2022, 11:30 a.m

Brrr – it’s cold outside! Temperatures in the SEA are expected to drop further, according to the National Weather Service. The roofs of the airport are currently bare and damp. We continue to monitor the weather and treat the surfaces for icing.

Reminder, check with your airline for flight schedules.

December 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m

The ground is currently wet and bare in SEA but we continue to monitor the forecast. Remember: airlines operate their own flight schedules and defrosting operations (if required), so check with them for any changes or cancellations to your specific flight.

Dec. 20, 2022, 7:30 a.m

No snow on the ground but is expected later today. Snow removal operations are currently in effect. Please check with your airline for any schedule changes or cancellations as airlines have already canceled a number of flights for the day.

December 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m

SEA Airport is open and operating with no impact on operations. The 8th floor parking garage has been treated and is open for use!

