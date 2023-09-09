Pike Place Market files a lawsuit against the famous fish merchant

Look out, you’re about to read the phrase “Pike Place” a lot, because the debate over who has the right to use those words has become a legal dispute.

according to Seattle Times storythe Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA for short) has filed a lawsuit against Pike Place Fish Market, one of the market’s most popular vendors, for using the term “Pike Place” in non-market contexts, which the PDA says amounts to trademark infringement.

The dispute centers on Pike Place Fish Market’s non-market enterprises, including the warehouse it uses to house its mail-order business and pre-packaged smoked salmon sold at grocery stores in the QFC. the times He explains:

In their lease agreements with PDA, market vendors agree not to use PDA’s trademarks in connection with commercial buildings or operations of any kind outside of the Historic Market District without prior written permission from PDA, according to the PDA’s lawsuit.

But Pike Place Fish Market (famous for throwing fish that delight tourists) says it has trademarked the name “Pike Place Fish Market” and used the phrase on its merchandise and products without PDA complaint. The two sides agreed to mediation, which will take place in October, and both sides said they wanted to avoid an actual legal battle. One of the owners of Pike Place Fish Market said the dispute was “not personal.” times.

The old pizzeria is reopening as Big Mario’s

The Northlake Tavern and Pizza House located next to UW closed earlier this year when owner Abdullah Abdullah It was retired, but was reborn as the newest restaurant, Big Mario’s, the pizza chain owned by Capitol Hill businessman Jason Lajeunesse. The new restaurant retains some of the decor and menu items from the original. King Reports 5, but it will have something Northlake never did: seating for all ages. Lower class men rejoice!

Historic ‘Twin Peaks’ restaurant gets more ‘Twin Peaks’.

The North Bend Diner Twede’s Cafe is historic in its own right but is mostly known for serving David Lynch’s iconic Double R Diner Twin Peaks TV program. But the two red neon R’s that were above the sign during filming don’t exist in “real” life — or didn’t exist, until Twede’s owners crowdfunded them into existence. Now he has dinner New RR tag upon requestwhich makes him very happy Twin Peaks Fans who make the pilgrimage to the 80-year-old restaurant. “I’d never seen anything like this, it was like living in black and white and then suddenly seeing the world in color,” one fan from Pittsburgh told King 5. Okay, calm down.

Shake Shack is now doing drive-thru in Lynwood

On Wednesday, September 6, Shake Shack opened its first West Coast store in Alderwood Mall. “On opening day, the first wave of guests can expect personalized swag from Shake Shack,” says a press release, but you’re already too late — sorry! But you can still get crunchy burgers and fries from Shake Shack without leaving your car.