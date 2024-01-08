Pita Edu: Nigeria's poverty minister suspended over money in personal bank account

By Mansur Abubakar in Abuja and Wedele Chibilushi in London

BBC News

8 January 2024, 14:18 GMT Updated 13 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Dr. Bita Edu is the youngest minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The Nigerian president has suspended a minister over allegations that more than 585 million naira ($640,000, £500,000) of public money was transferred to a personal bank account.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bita Edu, was suspended on Monday following public outrage over the scandal.

A statement from the office of President Bola Tinubu said he had ordered an investigation into Dr. Edo’s ministry.

Dr. Ido denied any wrongdoing.

Her office said she approved the transfer to a personal account, which is not in her name, but said it was to “implement grants for vulnerable groups.”

Dr. Edo, 37, is the youngest minister in President Tinubu's cabinet and is seen as a close ally of the president.

The suspension of a minister is a rarity in Nigeria – Dr. Edo is the first to lose his position since President Tinubu took office in May last year.

His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, dismissed only two ministers during his eight-year term.

Last week, local media reported on a leaked document that allegedly showed Dr. Edu instructing a senior treasury official to transfer money to the personal account of Bridget Onyilu, the accountant of the government's Grants for Vulnerable Groups Initiative.

Reports that Dr. Eddo requested that the money be transferred to a personal account, rather than a government account, sparked outrage.

Tinubu called for an investigation into the transfer on Sunday.

A statement issued on Monday said he had asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a “comprehensive investigation into all aspects of financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.”

Mr. Tinubu asked Dr. Edu to commit to the investigation. He also called for reform of government institutions that administer the National Social Investment Programs (NSIP) – initiatives such as the Vulnerable Groups Grant aimed at tackling poverty – stressing the need to “restore lost public trust”.

Additional reporting by Chris Ewokore in Abuja