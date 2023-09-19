Pixel Watch 2 gets revamped Fitbit, thermometer, and personal safety features

Ahead of the expected launch of the Pixel Watch 2 in October 9to5Google I learned that Google’s second smartwatch will feature a thermometer and will bring improvements over the wearable versions of Fitbit and Personal Safety.

Fitbit

In a way, last year’s Google Pixel Watch marked the beginning of a new product line for Fitbit, one that lets health features take a back seat to putting Google’s intelligence and assistance at the forefront. Meanwhile, the Sense series has remained Fitbit’s flagship line, carrying the most advanced set of sensors in the group for measuring your health and wellness.

According to our sources, the Pixel Watch 2 will gain new capabilities first seen on the Fitbit Sense 2. As we saw in the recent official teaser for the Pixel Watch 2, Google’s next smartwatch is set to upgrade its built-in sensors.

Pixel Watch 2 | Image: Google

Text on the underside revealed the presence of an electrical activity (EDA) sensor, which we previously reported would be used for stress management and tracking. Our sources have reconfirmed that the Pixel Watch 2 will include features to help wearers manage stress.

Another Pixel Watch 2 feature coming from Fitbit Sense 2 is the addition of a skin temperature sensor, confirming our previous reports. We hear owners may be able to check their skin temperature on demand, while previous readings can be accessed in the Fitbit mobile app.

This goes beyond Sense 2, which Currently tracks only Your nighttime temperature varies as part of the broader picture of your health.

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Sense 2 use a custom sensor to estimate the change in your skin temperature each night. The Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Luxe, and Fitbit Versa series display your skin temperature changes at night through built-in sensors.

One potential use for skin temperature sensing is to help track menstrual cycles, as seen on the Galaxy Watch 5/6, but our sources couldn’t confirm whether the Pixel Watch 2 will match this ability.

Google appears to be making a broader push for body temperature readings, as it has been repeatedly reported that the Pixel 8 Pro will include a thermometer. It is not yet clear how these two temperature sensors will interact or whether they are intended for similar purposes.

Additionally, our sources tell us that Fitbit’s workout UI on the watch is getting a revamp alongside the Pixel Watch 2. Where the current design displays your current stats, like heart rate and distance, in a simple, no-frills design, the redesign will be more In keeping with the Google smartwatch style.

We’ve heard that the new workout design makes your current heart rate more attractive, encouraging you to get into your desired zone. Meanwhile, other elements have been enlarged to be more legible, similar to the current Wear OS design in Google Fit.

Personal safety

On today’s Pixel Watch, the Google Personal Safety app can detect when you’ve suffered a hard fall and call for help if needed. There’s also an emergency SOS feature, which can be accessed by quickly pressing the crown five times. With the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, we’ve heard that personal security is set to get a big upgrade with three new features.

First, the Pixel Watch 2 will work alongside Car accident detection Feature available on Pixel phones. When your phone detects an accident, your essential medical information will be displayed on your watch so emergency responders can easily find it.

Meanwhile, the wearable version of Personal Safety will also get full support for the emergency sharing feature, which allows you Share your location With trusted emergency contacts. Most importantly, Emergency Share will work even without using your phone if your Pixel Watch 2 is LTE-enabled and has an active data plan.

Likewise, we hear you’ll be able to use the Pixel Watch 2 to schedule a health check, consistent with the Pixel phone feature. On phones today, once a countdown you set ends, Personal Security tries to check that you’re okay, and if you don’t respond, emergency contacts will be notified of your location. As you might expect, using the Safety Check feature on your watch also requires an LTE network and data plan.

translation

In the early days of Wear OS, Google introduced a simple Google Translate app that made some quick translations available right from your wrist. However, the company eventually discontinued the app, and it became completely unavailable for modern watches.

Our sources tell us that Google is preparing to reintroduce translation features for Wear OS as part of the Pixel Watch 2 launch, but this likely won’t take the form of a dedicated Google Translate app. Instead, we hear that Google Assistant’s Translator Mode will handle translations just as it does on phones, tablets, and Nest devices.

Oddly enough, in our tests, Interpreter mode appears to already exist on the first-generation Pixel Watch, despite none of Google’s features. Support documents It currently mentions support for smartwatches. As expected, it seamlessly translates conversations to and from your default language and a second language of your choice, with translations playing out loud.

Pixel Watch 2 | Image: Google

These new features, coupled with a significant internal hardware upgrade, suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 represents a huge improvement over last year’s watch. What many of these features have in common is their ability to allow the Pixel Watch 2 to operate independently so you can leave your phone behind more often. It will be interesting to see how aggressively Google pushes this narrative when it fully unveils the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4.

abner lee & Dylan Russell Contribute to this article.