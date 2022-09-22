Apple has successfully solved iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense

Something I’ve noticed in the past five to seven years as a tech writer is that those on the Android side of the fence are louder when the phones aren’t “correct”.

Just take the Pixel 6 for example, as the first true “Google phone”, it’s been riddled with bugs for months. Some of these solutions were quick, but the laundry list of problems Google had to solve left some Pixel fans with no other choice but to switch to another OEM entirely.

I’ve also noticed that it’s not uncommon for Apple to release a new iPhone as well required Update only one day to work. The iPhone 14 The series just launched, and sure enough, as soon as I unpacked my iPhone 14 Pro Max, there was a prompt to install iOS 16.0.1. Adding to the mix is ​​the eSIM disaster, in which Apple decided to spoil everyone in the US by getting rid of the physical SIM altogether.

Turn the script

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Strange launch bugs and Apple’s slow stride into becoming its own MVNO (not likely in reality), aren’t the only problems that iPhone 14 testify. Lately, it seems as if the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a mixture of some kind of software and hardware flaws that are causing the 48MP primary camera to shake uncontrollably. At first, it was said that this is only limited to some third party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. But in one case, the iPhone 14 Pro camera was unable to focus even when using the stock iOS Camera app. (Apple has since released iOS 16.0.2 to fix this problem.)

But what would happen if Samsung pulled the same kind of scam? Not just advertising a file eSIM phone only, but we’re also seeing the same kind of negative response that we’re seeing. There are still some users I’ve seen who have tweeted about not being able to continue with the carrier or MVNO they’ve been using for years. All because eSIM support isn’t as widely adopted as you might think.

Or imagine if Motorola or even nothing We released a new phone at a hefty price, only to see the same kind of problems Apple’s iPhone created. There will be plenty of editorial articles questioning whether “this is the end”, complete with memes and jokes about how Samsung is getting more market share, while comparisons will be drawn between these companies and LG.

Samsung was well aware of this and was smart when it launched $1800 Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung did not initially include eSIM support out of the box on some carriers during the better part of the year. If you were specifically going to use an eSIM, it would be inconvenient for some time of the year, but it didn’t matter much, because you still had the physical SIM that you could count on as a safety net.

Did Apple really get a permit?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As someone who constantly outperforms”environmental systemDrum, can help explain why you don’t hear much when it comes to these problems. No, it’s not a ‘you go wrong’ argument. That’s because if you have a problem with your iPhone, there are Apple Stores that can handle diagnostics and exchanges. Don’t have an Apple Store near you?Best Buy also acts as a partner for the Apple Authorized Repair Program, and you likely have one near you.

On the Android side of things, it’s nowhere near the same. There are very few traditional Samsung stores. There are only two physical Google Store locations. Instead, these companies force you to rely on their own support, which can be a mixed bag in itself, or you can hope to have a certified repair shop, such as UBreakiFix, adjacent. But you may not even know you have that choice, and I don’t talk to him You are Specifically, rather than talking more to the general public.

Apple is sure to get a pass where Android phone makers will be endlessly criticized for the same issues and making the same decisions.

Yes, I think Apple is getting permission to release a new phone with software, possibly hardware defects. It’s also funny that one of the world’s richest companies is apparently unable to follow through on promises made, only from a software perspective. This is a bit of a nod to the late version of iPadOS 16as such theater manager It’s a mixed mess that was never meant to be announced, and likely won’t be released until next year, if that is the case.

Anger or sitting on the fence?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

My secondary font may be for Android Central, but if there’s one thing I’ve taken away from my time here is that I’m more than ever. I certainly still lean in the direction of Apple, simply because of the ecosystem. It’s not the cameras or the iMessage lock. They are just the tools I use to earn a living that better meets my needs on iOS and macOS.

Android and iOS serve different roles and different purposes, but they are still (mostly) smartphones that do the same thing. using Best Android Phones It allows me to do things I don’t want my iPhone to do. Owning a phone that has foldable screen It still boggles my mind, allowing me to have a portable simulator station with me wherever I go. If something happens and I need the help of our excellent news team, but I’m not at my desk, I can unlock my phone and get to work.

Seeing the overall response to the growing issues with the iPhone 14 series is a bit surprising. I haven’t had any of the problems others have, but it doesn’t change my attitude a bit.

Apple ruins their reputation, and it’s only a matter of time before we end up seeing Tim Cook announce an impromptu press conference to tell everyone they’re using their phones wrong. It probably won’t actually happen, because it would be a press release that was edited more than 100 times before being published in Apple Newsroom.

The bottom line is: if it’s not good for Pixel 6 You have issues for the majority of the first year after its launch, so why does the iPhone 14’s wrath sound like a boring rumble rather than a full-blown crusade? Who knows.