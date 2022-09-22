September 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

iPhone 14 Pro in Space Black on ledge

Apple has successfully solved iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense

Len Houle September 23, 2022 5 min read

Something I’ve noticed in the past five to seven years as a tech writer is that those on the Android side of the fence are louder when the phones aren’t “correct”.

Just take the Pixel 6 for example, as the first true “Google phone”, it’s been riddled with bugs for months. Some of these solutions were quick, but the laundry list of problems Google had to solve left some Pixel fans with no other choice but to switch to another OEM entirely.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Samsung just lost the Android 13 update race to OnePlus

September 22, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Videogamedunkey Launches New Indie Games Publisher

September 22, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

What to know about the latest Windows 11 update

September 22, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Water in asteroid dust may provide clues to the origin of life on Earth | space

September 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Ravens have a perfect presence at Thursday’s training, and Lamar Jackson is back in full action

September 23, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Apple has successfully solved iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense

September 23, 2022 Len Houle
5 min read

Trump’s legal troubles are getting worse without the protection of the presidency

September 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson