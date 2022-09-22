Samsung just lost the Android 13 update race to OnePlus

Usually Samsung is The first non-Google Android manufacturer to release a new stable version of Android. The South Korean company already has Three One UI 5.0 beta updates released on Android 13 to me Galaxy S22 series. One UI 5.0 beta update contains It also arrived on the Galaxy S21 series. However, the company has lost the battle regarding the stable Android 13 update release.

Chinese company oneplus release Stable Update for Android 13 (OxygenOS 13) to OnePlus 10 Pro yesterday. This means that OnePlus only took 1.5 months to release the stable update after that Google released the latest version of Android 13 For Pixel smartphones. And Samsung is not scheduled to release the stable Android 13 update for its phones before the end of October 2022. So, Google will be about three months behind Google.

But are faster updates better than slower but more stable updates?

However, it may come in handy for users of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. OnePlus is notorious for rolling out buggy software updates to its smartphones. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 users were seen complaining about bugs and issues with the first few “stable” versions of Android 12 update, and the same could be true for OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13 Modernization.

Moreover, OnePlus has a track record of releasing an early update for the latest flagship phone, but it badly delays the update for the rest of the phones in its line, even if these are high-end phones released alongside the flagship device. On the other hand, Samsung updates are usually more stable, and once the company releases a stable Android update for its latest major release, it The update rolls out quickly for the rest of the advanced devices.

According to Samsung’s track record, the company can release Android 13 update for most of its high-end and mid-range smartphones Before the end of the first quarter of 2023. The South Korean company is also adding more features from OnePlus to its major software updates. what do you prefer? Faster and buggy updates or slower, more stable updates? Let us know in the comments section below.