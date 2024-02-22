Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks in CAD-based renders, camera visor gone

February 22, 2024

A while ago we got our first look at the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 and it looked rather strange. At the back there is no longer a camera 'protector', which has instead been replaced by a rounded rectangular island with two oval areas inside, stacked on top of each other, that hold the cameras themselves.

It looked incomplete, like a prototype. But it actually looks like Google is going with this design, as CAD-based renders of the Pixel Fold 2 were leaked today, and the phone looks identical to the one in that hands-on shot taken earlier this month.

The eyebrow is effectively gone, replaced by – in this humble writer's opinion – the ugliest camera island/bump in the history of the mobile phone world. There is nothing beautiful about it, neither its shape, nor its dimensions, nor its location. Anyway, moving on from that, let's note that what we're seeing here is the charcoal color version of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

The internal display houses a selfie camera below the screen at the top right, allowing for much smaller bezels than on the original Pixel Fold. The external display measures 6.4 inches (or 6.6 inches if the angles are taken into account), which is much larger than its predecessor, and has a central punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The internal screen measures 7.9 inches diagonally without taking the corners into account – and it's 8.1 inches with them. When unfolded, the phone's dimensions are 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27mm, which means it's squarer than its predecessor, just as was already rumored. It's also a little thinner, which can't hurt. When folded, the dimensions are 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm, so it is thinner than the rumored Galaxy Z Fold6.

The USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray are all on the bottom bezel, while the power and volume buttons are on the right. There's a secondary speaker grille on top, as well as an antenna line cut into the metal frame.

According to previous rumours, the Pixel Fold 2 may use the Tensor G4 chipset, which will likely push its launch to October alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It is expected to come with 16GB of RAM, a record for Google so far, and UFS 4.0 storage.

