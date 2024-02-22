Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications are rumored to be missing an S Pen slot

Now that all the hype around the Galaxy S24 launch has subsided, it's time for Samsung to focus on launching the next generation of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are expected to be launched for the first time in the second half of this year. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been an iterative upgrade, people have high expectations to see something radically new with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The first set of Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications have now been rumored.

Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications

that it Rumored by tipster @chunvn8888 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be much thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. A previous report claimed that the phone will be only 11 mm thick, making it Samsung's thinnest foldable phone. If this report is accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be thinner than the OnePlus Open (11.7mm). Furthermore, the phone is rumored to be slightly wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is said to have sharp edges and a titanium build, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We can expect the phone to continue to have an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Another guide, claimed Yogesh Brar The Galaxy Z Fold 6's cover screen measures 6.4 inches diagonally, up from the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 6.2 inches. he is too claimed The cover screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9, while the inner screen ratio is 1.08:1. If this information is accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a wider cover display and an almost square aspect ratio, just like the OnePlus Open. This should please Samsung fans, and it looks like the South Korean company has finally listened to its fanbase. But this rumor also carries some disappointing news. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to lack a built-in S Pen slot. If you're expecting to see a built-in silo for the S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may disappoint you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It is said to come with an improved under-display camera on the cover display. It is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 4,600 mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4,400 mAh battery. A more power-efficient processor and a larger battery should extend battery life. The phone is expected to come in three color options.