The Riot Games L project is now named 2XKO, and will launch in 2025

Riot Games' upcoming fighting game takes place in the world of… League of Legends He finally has a proper name: Um…2XKO. Yes, that clears things up.

The Week in Games: What's coming after Mortal Kombat 1

Previously known as Project for (You know, in reference to his association with… League of Legends), 2XKO It is Riot's first foray into the fighting game genre. fighter 2 vs 2, 2XKO It has been featured in the fighting game community (known colloquially as FGC) since its announcement in 2021, and even made a playable appearance at EVO last year. It's also one of several projects Riot is set to build upon and flesh out the universe surrounding its first property. league of legends, Which includes titles from the now-closed Riot Forge, which have yet to be seen MMO gameAnd of course the hit Netflix animated show, mysterious.

2XKO

Today's announcement comes with a slew of updates, including word about the growing team, A.J Business roadmapAnd a launch window for 2XKO. according to 2XKOAccording to executive producer Tom Cannon, the team working on the game has “grown significantly” since the last update provided, and although there is still “a lot of game left to build,” development on the game has progressed far enough for the team to be able to… Develop it. I feel confident talking about it 2XKO More formally.

Cannon also announced that Riot will be taking the game on the road throughout 2024, appearing at exhibitions around the world to put it into the hands of the FGC for feedback. EVO Japan in April will be among the first stops, but Canon was keen to stress that this won't be the only opportunity for hands-on training with 2XKO. For fans who can't make it to an event anytime soon, Canon has confirmed that the development team will be sharing updates 2XKO via its rebranded social channels, and teased the possibility of an “at-home playtest” later this year.

According to Canon, this roadmap will culminate 2XKO It will launch on an unspecified date in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Until one of these playable character events comes along, players who want to participate in the event can sign up for upcoming playtests on Official 2XKO website.