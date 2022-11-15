Sonic Frontiers review – Bombed on Metacritic after Dunkey’s video

picture : Sega / Kotaku

The Metacritic page for the PlayStation 5 version of acoustic boundaries The review is currently being blown up, apparently in response to the latest video from popular gaming YouTuber Videogamedunkey. as you would expect, My voice The stans return just as strong, defending the virtues of the latest 3D adventure of the blue hedgehog. My voice Hard-liners claim Dunkey viewers are behind the bombing, but in a bizarre twist, the YouTuber confirms that My voice The fans behind the bombing.

Having said that, there is no disputing that Dunkey’s new video Go hard acoustic boundariesThey mock his alleged “open area gameplay” by showing instances of the game that restrict his movement, among other criticisms. The video ends with a series of side-by-side comparisons, presumably to sound silly, that show the game’s high Metacritic user score compared to that of many other beloved games.

videogamedonkey

at the time it was recorded, acoustic boundaries It has a Metacritic user score of 8.8 compared to Breath of the Wild8.7, Elden ring7.8 f Hades’ 8.8 Shortly after the video appeared, Dunkey shared a screenshot on Twitter Showing three 0 ratings from Metacritic users with “Dunkey” in their display name, claiming that “My voice Fans review blasting their favorite game [his] The fans look bad.”

One screen-recorded review bomb reads “I thought I liked this game at first, but then I watched Dunkey’s video about it, and then I realized this game is really bad.” Another says the author “didn’t have an opinion on the game until after seeing Dunkey’s review [they] We come to the conclusion that this game is no good” before suggesting that readers check out more Dunkey videos.

G/O Media may earn a commission

While all three of these reviews are currently no longer on Metacritic, Kotaku He found plenty of others who were still awake, as well acoustic boundaries A surprising series of user reviews of the PS5.

Later, Dunkey added another tweet to his thread: “Finally, more positive reviews are left than negative (and 90% of Sonic fans leave both), and it was never my intention to send review bombers.”

Read more: This new My voice The game is a lonely weird mess (I can’t stop playing it)

Different acoustic boundaries User reviews refer to Dunkey, including a perfect score from “Dunkeywaswrong” that called it “the best 3D My voice Where Sonic adventure 2. Another user wrote “Dunkey fans review blasting just increasing the score ;).” User Shaydows wrote that they “would have given this an 8, but thanks Dunkey fans I had to change it to a 10.” Long story short, another example of video game fans using Metacritic as an ideological battlefield.

Kotaku I reached out to Videogamedunkey for comment.

At the time of this writing, acoustic boundaries He has a user metascore of 8.5 on PS5, 8.5 on PC, and 8.3 on Xbox Series X.