November 14, 2022

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Generation Update Arriving in December

Len Houle November 14, 2022 2 min read

CD Projekt Red has announced that the next generation PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14.

CD Projekt Red was announced in a post on The Witcher’s official Twitter account (below), promising a fourth-quarter release by confirming a December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game, with CD Projekt Red stating that the actual release date will be announced at a later time.

CD Projekt Red said in a press release that the upgrade, which is free to anyone who’s previously purchased the game, includes “dozens of visual, performance and technical improvements over the original.” “This includes ray tracing support, faster load times on consoles, as well as a variety of tweaks built into the experience, among many other things.”

More details about these built-in mods and other features will be shared during a live stream on Twitch sometime next week, but CD Projekt Red has otherwise confirmed that the next-gen version includes all previously released DLC along with new content based on the series. The Witcher Netflix.

The game was originally expected to be released last year before being delayed twice, with third-party studio Saber Interactive originally developing the new version. CD Projekt Red redeemed itself in April 2022, despite insisting the game was “not in development hell”.

The fourth-quarter date has been pushed back in May, but many remain concerned given the two previous delays, not to mention towards the end of the year, but it looks like CD Projekt Red will hit its target.

In our 9/10 review of the original release, IGN said: “Huge in size and meticulously detailed, The Witcher 3 finishes Geralt’s story on a high note,” and it also won Game of the Year.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.

2 min read

